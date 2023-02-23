MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed by UK rail infrastructure owner Network Rail to manage and deliver signalling renewals across the south of England.

Working in an alliance with the client and partners, SNC-Lavalin will be responsible for managing the delivery of all signalling renewals - including early-stage development, detailed design, construction and commissioning – as part of Network Rail's Southern Integrated Delivery Team which is tasked with delivering around $6 Billion CAD of renewals that also include buildings and civils; track; and electrification and plant.

In appointing an Integrated Delivery Team, Network Rail is looking to achieve a step change in the way renewals are delivered across its large southern region, with an enterprise approach focussed on collaboration, underpinned by long-term relationships and reward mechanisms based on outcomes and team performance.

"When we talk about outcomes today, we place social and environmental benefits alongside financial reward which is why traditional contracting models, including LSTK, are becoming outdated," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "The only way to hit that triple bottom line when delivering major infrastructure programs is to bring all parties together under one unified agreement which allows added value to be explored and realised."

"This is a tremendous win which adds to our portfolio as a UK market leader adding value across the whole life cycle of transportation assets," said Philip Hoare, President, Engineering Services, UK & Europe, Middle East, India and Canada, SNC-Lavalin. "It also reaffirms our reputation as a forward-thinking organization that is always striving to improve outcomes for clients, be it through pioneering contracting models, new ways of working or better ways of connecting people, data and technology."

SNC-Lavalin is also part of the East West Rail alliance which is delivering one of the UK's largest new railway projects under a single, unified agreement; and is the Railway Systems Integration Partner for the East Coast Digital Program, which will be the UK's first intercity digital railway.

