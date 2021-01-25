"The Asia Pacific and Middle East represent a significant growth opportunity for SNC Lavalin's diversified engineering services offering, including in the infrastructure, transportation and clean energy segments. To further harness that potential and drive growth, we are creating a new senior leadership role with a dedicated regional focus," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Steve Morriss in this new leadership role. Steve brings decades of global experience and a recognized track of delivering operational excellence and new business growth. I look forward to working with him as we continue to fulfill our commitment to deliver the best solutions to meet the most pressing global challenges of our time.''

Effective immediately, Mr Morriss will lead Engineering Services in these regions unifying and consolidating existing operating businesses and will report directly to the President and CEO. He will also be a member of the Executive Committee.

SNC-Lavalin has a strong presence in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and its portfolio of marquee projects in these regions include the Landmark 81 building, named one of the World's Top 10 Skyscrapers in 2019, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Riyadh Metro, and the Dubai Opera. Last October, the Company was awarded the lead design consultant services contract for the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park outside Riyadh.

There is no change to the financial reporting segments of SNC-Lavalin, which include EDPM, Infrastructure Services, Nuclear and Capital as part of the Engineering Services business.

About Steve Morriss

Mr. Morriss brings a wealth of experience and global expertise that will enhance SNC-Lavalin's growth capabilities in various markets. He was Group President, Design and Consulting Services, Americas at AECOM where he led the group's technical services business, numbering more than 20,000 employees across the United States, Canada and Latin America. The capability of the business includes master planning, design, environment, planning, cost management, engineering, and project management for a range of market sectors including transportation, water, defense, power and energy, sports and leisure, education and healthcare.

He was a member of AECOM's Executive Leadership Team at the enterprise level. Previously, Mr. Morriss served as President and Chief Executive of AECOM's EMIA geography, which includes the U.K., Continental Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

Mr. Morriss joined AECOM in January 2011 from Mouchel where he served as Managing Director of Government and Business Services. Additionally, his more than 30-year career includes senior executive roles with Serco PLC. He started his career in 1988 at WS Atkins, now a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, as a civil and structural engineer where, in his 15-year tenure, he served as Project and Program Manager, General Manager in Advanced Technology and Managing Director at Atkins Nuclear. During his career, he has lived and worked in the UK, US and the Middle East. He also served in the Royal Engineers and Royal Marines Reserve.

