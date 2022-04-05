Nominees will bring significant expertise to strengthen existing capabilities of the Board

If elected, percentage of women Board directors would increase to 36%

MONTREAL, April 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces the nominations of Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE, and Mr. Robert Paré for election to the Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The nominees, both considered independent directors if elected, will bring significant experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board, and drive shareholder value. The Company also announces that current Board member Mr. Zin Smati will not be standing for re-election at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"I'm pleased to announce the nominations of Ruby and Robert to the Board. With their skillsets in corporate governance and leadership, they are well positioned to provide the effective oversight and direction required for SNC-Lavalin's ambitious vision, plan, and purpose and I am confident that their presence will strengthen the ability to execute our mandate of value creation for all shareholders. We're pleased to recommend their election to the Board," said William L. Young, Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the Board, management, shareholders, and our employees, I would also like to thank Zin for his tireless commitment and years of service to the Board."

The nominations of Ms. McGregor-Smith and Mr. Paré followed an extensive search process by the Governance, Ethics and Sustainability Committee of the Board. The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support senior management with the execution of its new three-year strategic growth plan and with the next phase of the Company's growth.

With the nomination of Ms. McGregor-Smith, and if all director nominees at the Annual Meeting are elected, the percentage of women directors on the Board will increase to 36%. This exceeds the Company's target to maintain at least 30% representation of women on its Board. SNC-Lavalin remains unwavering in its commitment to prioritize and focus on diversity in all its forms at the Board level.

Background of Ruby McGregor-Smith, CBE

With particular expertise in the UK market - one of SNC-Lavalin's core growth regions - Ms. McGregor-Smith, a corporate director, brings more than 25 years of experience in the sectors of infrastructure services and facilities management. From 2007 to 2016, she was CEO of the Mitie Group plc, a strategic outsourcing and energy services company, and was the first Asian woman to be appointed to such a role in the FTSE 250 or FTSE 100. Ms. McGregor-Smith is the President of the British Chambers of Commerce and was appointed a member of the House of Lords in 2015. She is currently the Chair of Mind Gym plc, the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education, and the Air Operators Association. Ms. McGregor-Smith is also a nonexecutive director for the Tideway Tunnel. She holds a Bachelor of Economics from Kingston University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Global Business from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. In 2012, Ms. McGregor-Smith was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to business and diversity in business.

Background of Robert Paré

Residing in Quebec, Mr. Paré is a corporate director and brings more than 40 years of experience in business law, particularly in the areas of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. He is currently a Strategic Advisor to the law firm Fasken Martineau Du Moulin LLP where he was previously a Senior Partner. As legal and strategic senior advisor, Mr. Paré has been involved in many corporate transactions having marked the Canadian and Québec economic landscapes. Mr. Paré is a director of the Institute for Research and Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) as well as of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), having chaired the Québec Chapter from 2015 to 2017. He also sits on the boards of National Bank of Canada and of Quebecor Inc. Mr. Paré has a Bachelor's degree in Law from the Université de Laval and is a member of the Québec Bar.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]