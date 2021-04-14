MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) will be the managing partner of a joint-venture team selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) under a five-year, with five one-year options, indefinite-quantity indefinite-delivery multiple award contract to provide architect-engineer (AE) services for Department of Defense (DoD) installations and facilities worldwide. The contract has a shared ceiling of $2 Billion USD.

Under this contract, the SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business will perform planning, assessments, design, construction phase design and field inspection services to support the construction of new DoD facilities and the modernization of existing ones. Design projects will include hangars, air traffic control towers, parking, sidewalks, access roads, driveways and ammunition and explosive storage magazines. The Company will work as part of a joint venture including Black & Veatch and FSB.

"Working in close collaboration with our clients, we offer an optimum mix of engineering, consulting, business change management and broad multi-discipline experience, thus are able to maximise value from engineering investments. We provide robust solutions to combat the emerging threats faced by the national security sector, and deliver complex transformation programs of national significance," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "Our team also has extensive experience in providing support to the Canadian Department of National Defence and the UK's Ministry of Defence on various domestic and international projects and look forward to this partnership in line with our strategic objective of growing our scope in the US market."

"We have a proud and long history working with the DoD delivering complex, forward-thinking projects from vision to reality for a sustainable lifespan; this contract is a step forward in SNC-Lavalin's strategy to be a valued engineering solutions provider for the U.S. Department of Defense," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins, North America, SNC-Lavalin. "By utilizing our critical knowledge, qualified people, diverse locations around the world and quality-driven culture, we will be able to carry out this work anywhere the Air Force designates as critical to their mission."

The AFCEC is a unit of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center. The center is responsible for providing responsive, flexible, full-spectrum installation engineering services, including facility investment planning, design and construction, operations support, real property management, energy support and environmental compliance at more than 75 locations worldwide.

Since 1960, SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business has performed AE services for DoD facilities at 72 Air Force Bases, 40 U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Districts and 54 U.S. Army Installations, as well as for U.S. Naval Facilities Command, USAF Major Commands and other DoD agencies.

