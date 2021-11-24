MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announced that its STARR II Joint Venture (JV) has again been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, valued at up to $300 million USD to perform engineering and technical services for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The JV, which has been providing services since 2014, will support FEMA's Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) program.

"Flooding continues to make costly impacts threatening life and property throughout communities around the world, including the devastating situation that we are witnessing in British Columbia," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "Deploying global capabilities locally, our experts continue to develop climate adaptation tools that help provide timely, useful information so that communities worldwide can prepare for and respond to flood risks."

Led by SNC-Lavalin, the STARR II JV, which includes partner firms Stantec and Dewberry, will provide support to FEMA in the western United States. Services provided under the contract will include regional flood hazard mapping and risk management required to develop accurate flood hazard data that will increase risk awareness and facilitate local mitigation actions that reduce loss to life and property. Technical services, studies and activities may include hydrologic and hydraulic engineering, floodplain mapping, mitigation planning, portfolio management, dam and levee risk assessments, building code review, community engagement and post-disaster support.

"We have a long history working with FEMA, providing engineering and technical services related to Risk MAP. With the increasing frequency of devastating flooding events in parts of the country, our work for FEMA has taken on increased significance," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "As we work in close collaboration with our JV partners, we never lose focus on our common vision and purpose that is to reduce the loss of life and property caused by floods.''

Through the NFIP, property owners in participating communities can purchase federally backed flood insurance, an alternative to disaster assistance, to meet the escalating costs of flood damage repairs to buildings and their contents. The communities agree to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations to protect against future flood losses. The Risk MAP program supports the NFIP by providing communities and property owners critical flood risk maps and datasets that highlight areas of highest risk, areas that may be in need of mitigation, and areas where floodplain changes have occurred. This information is then used to enhance hazard mitigation planning strategies that help communities become more resilient.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

