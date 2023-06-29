MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is launching its decarbonization service for the industrial sector - enabling industrial users in global markets to make informed, tailored and data-led decisions about reaching Net Zero targets.

The move is the latest progression for the award-winning* DecarbonomicsTM service, following its initial launch at the start of 2022 for commercial and government sector building portfolios. SNC-Lavalin has adapted the tool to enable its expansion into sectors such as industrial, mining, power & renewables and aviation infrastructure.

What is DecarbonomicsTM

Decarbonomics TM Industrial is a data-driven approach to decarbonizing existing assets and processes, through cost and program-optimized Net Zero strategies.

Industrial is a data-driven approach to decarbonizing existing assets and processes, through cost and program-optimized Net Zero strategies. By working on the ground with clients and understanding how their industrial complexes operate, Decarbonomics TM Industrial calculates the potential carbon and cost savings that can be achieved by combining digital tools with process engineering expertise.

Industrial calculates the potential carbon and cost savings that can be achieved by combining digital tools with process engineering expertise. This is based on a three-step approach of benchmark, roadmap and delivery which has a proven track record of success in the commercial buildings and public sector with multiple use cases, both in the UK and North America .

. The result is tailored, robust roadmaps that take into account the financial and operational impacts of introducing energy efficiency improvements, low carbon technology, or other interventions that will enable energy-intensive users to decarbonize operations.

Julie Gilmour, industrial decarbonization lead in Nuclear & Power at Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, said: "Industrial users need to pinpoint what interventions and actions will deliver the most cost-effective, efficient route to Net Zero for each individual site. Through DecarbonomicsTM Industrial we'll combine our data-driven approach and carbon knowledge with process engineering expertise to analyse even the most complex sites, and bring together a wider range of data to identify process efficiency improvements and develop site-specific roadmaps."

Tom Waterman, project manager in Nuclear & Power at Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group added: "DecarbonomicsTM Industrial empowers clients to meet Net Zero targets and improve strategic decision making by providing early, data-driven insights and essentially making carbon visible. By allowing scenario comparisons and providing robust and accurate roadmaps clients can fully understand the impacts, and cost, of each combination of interventions and carbon reduction measures. These are delivered alongside clients' industry-aligned, existing solutions, reporting systems and streamlined audit processes, to implement the changes required."

SNC-Lavalin has delivered this scope of work for multiple clients including its role as Engineering Partner for the UK Government's Industry of Future Programme in 2022. It is now looking to global markets where it has regional coverage in the UK and North America to co-create with clients as the proposition evolves and scales.

As a group, SNC-Lavalin's core expertise serves clients across a range of markets including Transportation, Buildings & Places, Defence, Industrial & Mining and Power & Renewables – as well as a complete range of services in instrumentation and automation of industrial processes.

Notes to Editors

About DecarbonomicsTM

*In 2022 DecarbonomicsTM won the Society for Digital Engineers (SDE) awards for Digital Champion and Best Process and Application.

DecarbonomicsTM was first launched in January 2022, as a data-driven solution to decarbonize the built environment in a cost-effective way and accelerate the global journey to net zero .- SNC-Lavalin launches DecarbonomicsTM, a data-driven solution to accelerate journey to net zero – SNC-Lavalin (snclavalin.com)

In its first 12 months DecarbonomicsTM reviewed 2000+ buildings and estates, working with 150 consultants across the globe, identified 300,000 tonnes of carbon reduction and won two industry awards.

- Insight and integration: learnings from the first 12 months of DecarbonomicsTM – SNC-Lavalin (snclavalin.com)

As part of a market expansion programme SNC-Lavalin is now bringing that expertise into the residential, aviation infrastructure and industrial sectors.

For more on Decarbonomics and how it works visit: Home - Engineering Net Zero

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 19,000 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]