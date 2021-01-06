SNC-Lavalin enters 2021 with two contract extensions from Bruce Power

MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC), has been awarded one year extensions from Bruce Power on two existing contracts: to continue to provide fuel channel inspection, and tooling maintenance and refurbishment in support of their reactor inspection and maintenance. As part of the extensions, SNC-Lavalin will support Bruce Power in executing three fuel channel inspection outages as part of the station's regular outage schedule in 2021. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and support for our partners and customers.

As the steward of CANDU® technology, SNC-Lavalin leads the fuel channel inspection programs for these heavy water reactors around the world performing multiple outages each year. The Bruce Power fuel channel inspections have been performed using the Bruce Reactor Inspection and Maintenance System - Advanced Non-Destructive Examination (BRIMS-ANDE System) for over five years.

"SNC-Lavalin looks forward to the renewed opportunity with Bruce Power and supporting its continued safe operation of CANDU units by performing inspections to meet the regulatory codes and standards," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "SNC-Lavalin bolsters a strong team of non-destructive evaluation (NDE) specialists, technicians, engineers, designers, programmers and software developers which uniquely positions itself to execute these complex projects as a one-stop-shop for all reactor inspection and reactor maintenance needs. This award demonstrates the continued strength of our nuclear business, where we have long-term clients and partnerships, and our innovative services and technologies have many opportunities for growth."

"The successful delivery of our inspection and maintenance programs is an integral part of our business and strong partnerships, like the one we have with SNC-Lavalin, will ensure we are able to continue to provide clean, reliable, low-cost electricity to families and businesses in Ontario and life-saving medical isotopes around the world," said Chris Mudrick, Bruce Power Executive Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Media relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

