"Lava Labs" support SNC-Lavalin's vision of connecting people, data and technology - working with clients to address the planet's most complex problems

The Labs will be a hub for client co-creation and improve how SNC-Lavalin delivers projects worldwide

Lava Labs to open in Montreal , London and Bangalore in Fall 2021

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announces the construction of new state-of-the-art facilities designed to accelerate its technological leadership capabilities. The Centers, called Lava Labs, will be opened in key locations globally and will enable SNC-Lavalin to bring its global expertise from its businesses to local clients and markets.

"We are extremely excited by this important investment in our global technology and collaboration capabilities. We recognize that technology will play a huge part in the future of our industry, and we believe that the great thinking and expertise of our people is critical to helping shape the transformation of our sector," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "These hubs will provide our people with the space and technology to think and work differently – collaborating with our clients and partners to co-create, develop and implement solutions that impact the people and communities we serve worldwide."

Lava Labs are part of SNC-Lavalin's strategy to take a leadership role in disrupting the industry through connecting people, data and technology to deliver solutions and outcomes that address the planet's most complex problems. The Labs will enable the development and application of new and innovative ways of delivering end-to-end services for client projects. Working in collaboration with clients, partners and SNC-Lavalin's teams of experts, the Labs will harness and bring together the best talent across the industry and across the globe.

Lava Labs will be fitted out with state-of-the-art technology where clients can immerse themselves in the huge potential of data and technology, allowing them to visualize, collaborate and deliver their projects in new and innovative ways with greater certainty and speed, while driving better outcomes.

Lava Labs will also host events, training and discussions, bringing together the best of the industry and innovation ecosystems - both virtually and in person – to discuss, debate and share ideas on how SNC-Lavalin can help to address societal challenges such as climate change and population growth.

SNC-Lavalin has appointed Federico Puebla as Global Lead of Lava Labs. Federico joins SNC-Lavalin from Desjardins Group, North America's largest financial cooperative where he was the architect of the organization's first innovation lab, Desjardins Lab, the Startup in Residence incubator, and the largest open innovation competition in Canada, Coopérathon.

Useful link:

Virtual tour of Lava Lab Montreal

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

