MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) is pleased to announce that it will make a financial donation totaling $750,000 to two leading hospital foundations, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundations.

"We are thrilled to support these institutions and the incredible work they do in our community to help change the course of medicine and ultimately, people's lives," said Erik Ryan, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Marketing and External Relations, SNC-Lavalin.

A gift of $500,000 to the MUHC Foundation will be used to support the Interprofessional Skills and Simulation Network (ISSN). This program provides team-based clinical training to all the MUHC's network of medical professionals, which includes 5,500 healthcare professionals. SNC-Lavalin's gift would help ensure the delivery of continuing education, through simulation training, to the MUHC's medical staff for years to come.

"Keeping critical skills sharp and updated are the very essence of a teaching hospital. We are grateful to SNC-Lavalin for recognizing the MUHC's excellence in this area,'' said Julie Quenneville, President of the MUHC Foundation.

While a $250,000 gift to the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation will provide ongoing support for their innovative Music Therapy Program.

"The Montreal Children's Hospital is renowned for providing both cutting-edge care and innovative ways of treating its young patients," said Renée Vézina, President of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "Through their support of our novel and highly effective music therapy program, SNC Lavalin is helping our experts continue to find unexpected ways to heal, a practice embedded in the Hospital's DNA and at the heart of our campaign to raise $200 million."

SNC-Lavalin's approach to philanthropic giving aims to support ideas and initiatives with the potential to stimulate progress and build the future. Our goal is to have a positive impact on communities, learning and innovation.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity's deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world's most complex health care challenges.

About the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

The mission of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. The Children's Foundation has launched the largest pediatric fundraising campaign in Quebec's history, with a goal of $200 million to advance innovative projects that will help the Children's Find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $500 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects, and cutting-edge care. For more information, please visit childrenfoundation.com.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

