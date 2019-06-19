SNC-Lavalin delivering systems engineering services to LA Metro as part of a 10-year program

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that its Atkins business has been selected as part of the team to provide systems engineering services and support to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), which is currently overseeing an ambitious effort to expand rail and bus services throughout Los Angeles County in preparation for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. LA Metro embarked on an ambitious program last year to expand rail and bus transit over the next 10 years.

"The scale of planned investment in Los Angeles for this program is extraordinary, representing a unique opportunity for LA Metro to transform the region forever," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins, North America, SNC-Lavalin. "We look forward to contributing to the transformation through our extensive experience in systems engineering and hands-on expertise."

The task order-based seven-year contract, with three one-year options, has an estimated $30 million USD (approx. $40 million CAD) value. The project includes system engineering design and other related services, supplementing LA Metro's Engineering Department resources in support of capital projects, state of good repair and joint venture projects for both rail and bus rapid transit. SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business will work as a subconsultant to SECOTrans.

Several of the projects included in the program are expected to be accelerated due to Mayor Eric Garcetti's recently proposed "Twenty-eight by '28'" initiative, which seeks to complete 28 major road, transit and bicycle projects before the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games to take place in the Los Angeles area.

Some of the services to be performed as a member of the systems engineering consultant team include:

Conceptual to final engineering designs

Project estimates and constructability reviews

Technical analysis and studies

Design services during construction

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, Clean Power, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

