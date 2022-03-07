MONTREAL, March 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services project management firm with offices around the world, is contributing $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

"The situation experienced by the Ukrainian people has deeply touched me and our colleagues around the world. This contribution allows us to put words into action by making it easier to support relief operations and support thousands of men, women and children in vulnerable situations," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC–Lavalin.

With respect to the initiative of the Canadian Red Cross, donations to the Appeal will enable the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to current humanitarian needs.

Canadians who would like to donate can do so online at the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal by calling 1-800-418-1111.

