MONTREAL, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), has been selected by Nuclearelectrica S.A. (SNN), operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Generating Station in Romania, to conduct further pre-project work for Cernavoda's Unit 1 CANDU® reactor, ahead of its life-extension to support European energy security and Romania's Net Zero goals. The win builds on SNC-Lavalin's last pre-project mandate at Cernavoda announced in 2022.

The two-year mandate, worth roughly $65 million, will see SNC-Lavalin perform long lead and front-end engineering services for the utility. This is in preparation for the upcoming Cernavoda Unit 1 Refurbishment project, which would see the reactor's operating life extended to 2060. The two CANDU units at the facility supply 20% of Romania's electricity, providing an emissions-free, low cost, energy-secure, and uninterrupted flow of power to Romanian consumers and businesses. The Romanian government and SNN have also signaled their intent to complete Units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda. Both would be reactor new-builds, designed to use CANDU technology. Cernavoda's long-term operation is central to helping Romania reach its goal of phasing out nearly 4 gigawatt hours of coal-fired power by 2032. CANDU reactors in Canada similarly allowed the province of Ontario to phase out coal from its power grid in 2014.

"Our longstanding work at Cernavoda is a leading example of how we operationalize our commitment to engineer a better future for our planet and its people," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin. "This life extension will provide many future generations of Romanians with energy security, cost-efficient power, and will allow Romania to continue to benefit from the reduction of its greenhouse gas emissions by over 10 million tonnes a year that the CANDU reactors at Cernavoda have achieved."

SNC-Lavalin is the only organization which has taken a leading role in all CANDU reactor life extension projects to date globally. This includes projects located in New Brunswick (Point Lepreau), Ontario (Darlington and Bruce Power), South Korea (Wolsong), and Argentina (Embalse). The Company's full lifecycle nuclear expertise, and prior experience across original reactor design, design modifications, as well as prolonged operation and life extensions, will be leveraged to maximize customer outcomes for Cernavoda's pre-project work.

"We are happy to continue the strategic partnership we have with SNC-Lavalin, advancing the NPP Cernavoda Unit 1 Refurbishment Project, which will provide Romania with another 30 years of baseload clean energy. Moreover, the extension of the lifetime of Unit 1 will continue to bring multiple benefits to Romania: preserving high quality jobs, as well as creating new ones, investments in the community, an important contribution through taxes, as well as projects for the local supply chain, as part of our vision to create a sustainable future for the next generations," said Cosmin Ghiță, CEO of Nuclearelectrica SA.

Specialized personnel from SNC-Lavalin's Canadian nuclear business will carry out design and procurement engineering work necessary in order to execute design modifications and recommendations arising out of SNC-Lavalin's condition assessment, which have been selected by SNN as part of the mid-life refurbishment of Unit 1. Additionally, new infrastructure and buildings that are necessary at site to support reactor retubing activities will be designed. Also, within the project, SNC-Lavalin will work with Ansaldo Nucleare which will supply engineering services for the balance of plant activities, continuing the long term partnership between the companies. Other key supporting organizations include Sargent and Lundy, CITON, and GE (General Electric) Steam Power, who are expected to supply engineering services associated with the refurbishment of Unit 1.

"Romania has long adopted a forward-looking view toward its energy needs," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "That includes its desire to continue leveraging the proven, affordable, efficient, and effective CANDU technology at Cernavoda. As the steward and original equipment manufacturer of CANDU technology, we are thrilled to be able to conduct this vital work for SNN and the Romanian people, just as we were entrusted to originally construct Cernavoda's reactors in 1996 and 2007."

Preparing Cernavoda's CANDU reactors to continue serving Romania's future generations with stable, decarbonized power is another part of SNC-Lavalin's Engineering Net Zero blueprint; our commitment to advance projects that help clients decarbonize their assets, manage climate risk and build climate resiliency.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SNC-Lavalin's Nuclear Business

SNC-Lavalin has over 70 years' of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, SNC-Lavalin solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. SNC-Lavalin operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. SNC-Lavalin is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. SNC-Lavalin is also involved in developing medical radioisotopes for cancer research through its partnership with TerraPower.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]