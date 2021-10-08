SNC-Lavalin awarded US$28 million contract for maintenance management consulting services by the North Texas Tollway Authority

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, was awarded a four-year, not-to-exceed $28M USD contract to provide maintenance management consultant (MMC) services for the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA). The Company will serve as an extension of NTTA's staff and support management and administration of the Maintenance and Project Delivery Department's activities to establish efficient asset maintenance operations involving roadways, roadway structures, buildings and facilities. NTTA manages the toll system and transportation infrastructure for six counties in North Texas.

"Our expertise stems from our ability to deliver a wide range of services throughout the whole lifecycle of an asset, which allows us to develop a deeper understanding of the needs of our clients," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "When it comes to asset maintenance management, we provide solutions focused on reliability, long-term viability and continuous operation. We strive to improve the way maintenance is executed by ensuring operational excellence and providing clients with the tools and technology to make the best decisions regarding management of their assets."

Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin will help establish processes to manage the maintenance of assets. Support will include providing project management services that help identify issues and making recommendations that reduce life-cycle costs to improve return on investment. Other services may include consulting for planning, scheduling, budgeting, cost estimating, inspection/condition assessment, project design, project management, evaluation of maintenance services, and development of management systems for roadways, roadway structures and related NTTA buildings, facilities and properties.

"Combining our resources in Texas with our national expertise, and the knowledge gained from serving as NTTA's general engineering consultant for the last eight years, our team will bring lessons learned and best practices to deliver an efficient and effective asset maintenance management program," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America.

From tolling systems in the U.S. to smart motorways in the UK, SNC-Lavalin deploys global capabilities locally to provide innovative approaches on projects that benefit the transportation systems serving commuters worldwide. Similar efforts in the U.S. have included supporting such clients as Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority, North Carolina Turnpike Authority, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bridges & Tunnels, New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Tampa-Hillsborough County Expressway Authority, Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, and Texas Department of Transportation Toll Operations Division.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External, Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

