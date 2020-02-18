SNC-Lavalin awarded two vendor of record contracts by Ontario Power Generation

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Candu Energy Inc., is one of the successful suppliers who have been awarded two, five-year vendor of record (VOR) contracts by Ontario Power Generation (OPG). The first VOR contract is for machine shop services to support OPG's facilities while the second contract covers nuclear safety analysis at Darlington, Pickering and the Western Waste Management Facility adjacent to Bruce Power.

"These strategic wins are a great example of the breadth of services our in-house experts can provide on special projects," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "SNC-Lavalin has a strong track record of successfully delivering full-service capabilities to our clients to the highest level of safety and quality. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with OPG as we grow our bench-strength and affirm our position in the Ontario market."

SNC-Lavalin will draw from its expertise to provide tailored solutions and support for OPG's work activities. Under the contract for nuclear safety analysis, SNC-Lavalin's team of nuclear safety experts, project managers and reactor engineers will deliver projects important to safety for the workers, environment and public. This nuclear safety analysis contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and providing clients with value-driven solutions.

Additionally, the scope of work under the machine shop services contract will include machining, fabrication, heat treatment, welding and assembly of equipment for all OPG-owned sites. SNC-Lavalin owns a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mississauga, which provides manufacturing and testing services for nuclear and other industrial components and assemblies.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

