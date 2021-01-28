Will apply digital solutions and BIM technology, while maximising re-use and recycling of materials

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has been awarded a four-year framework contract to deliver the reconstruction of concrete pavements, as part of Highways England's Concrete Road Program in the UK. Under the framework agreement, SNC-Lavalin's Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM) business will apply digital solutions and BIM technology as part of the design and transformation delivery, while implementing innovative techniques, such as rapid cure bay replacement and next generation surfacing techniques.

"By using innovative digital assessments to measure the technical and customer benefits of concrete surface treatments, we will continue to meet the needs of road users," said Philip Hoare, President, EDPM, SNC-Lavalin. "Drawing on our collective experience of maximising re-use and recycling of materials, we look forward to working closely with Highways England and others to provide Innovative transport and infrastructure solutions that are at the heart of our EDPM business and are a key area of our growth."

SNC-Lavalin's EDPM business will deliver full design, technical assurance site supervision and project management of the reconstruction and lifecycle extension works and provide technical assurance for 51 projects covering many of the 1,425 lane kilometres of concrete pavements across England. The EDPM business has been supporting Highways England for over 10 years and is experienced in asset life extension of concrete pavements on the Strategic Road Network, including the M25.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

