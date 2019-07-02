SNC-Lavalin awarded engineering and project management support services by Emirates Global Aluminium

MONTREAL, July 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year Master Services Agreement by Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to provide engineering and project management support services to complement its existing resources in delivering operations capital projects at EGA's Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali smelter Complexes, and Al Taweelah alumina refinery.

Under this agreement, SNC-Lavalin will provide integrated engineering services covering all multi-disciplinary aspects related to power plant, energy distribution, water desalination, aluminum smelting, casting and carbon plants of EGA's Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali smelter complexes. This mandate will also include delivering multi-disciplinary engineering services pertaining to Al Taweelah alumina refinery. In addition, the services will include project management services such as construction management, cost control and planning, contract engineering and project portfolio management.

"As a premier engineering end-to-end services provider, we have established a long track record of delivering some of the world's leading mining and metallurgy projects," said Craig Muir, President, Resources, SNC-Lavalin. "Over the past 15 years, we have been successfully delivering EGA's large-scale projects to the highest quality and safety standards. We are honored to extend our long-term partnership and to continue providing our global-caliber expertise and local knowledge to support industry growth in the UAE."

SNC-Lavalin's partnership with EGA started in 2004 with providing FEED, EPCM and Technology Packaging services for Dubai Aluminium (DUBAL) and all its extension projects. DUBAL and Emirates Aluminium (EMAL) merged to form EGA in 2014.

Delivering repeated business on schedule and within budget has resulted in increasing the Jebel Ali smelter's production capacity from 680,000 TPY to current capacity (~ 1.1 MTPY). The award-winning Al Taweelah smelter complex in Abu Dhabi, the world's largest single-site aluminum smelter when it was constructed, is another successful collaboration with EGA, where SNC-Lavalin provided engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the project's first and second phases.

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, Clean Power, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

