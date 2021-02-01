Digital tools and techniques used to create an environmentally sensitive solution

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), has been awarded the design contract of a major highway in South Wales, in the UK. Through its Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM) business, SNC-Lavalin will use the latest digital tools and techniques to efficiently integrate and streamline the production of the complex multi-disciplinary design services for construction contractor Future Valleys Construction, that includes the dualling of 17.7km of single carriageway, designing junctions and crossing challenging terrain.

"We are using innovative tools which provide automation for Civils 3D and Navisworks and testing real time checking of federated models working with live data. Our design will offer an environmentally sensitive solution that will not disturb the surrounding landscape and minimise the impact on the national park the highway travels through," said Philip Hoare, President, EDPM, SNC-Lavalin. "Working collaboratively with Future Valleys Construction has been key to developing a design that integrates safe and robust construction methodologies. Once completed, the improvements will contribute to the social and economic regeneration of local communities and maintain rural connectivity. Engineering sustainable solutions for communities and the built environment is at our core, and transport solutions remain a key growth area for SNC-Lavalin."

This project represents the final phase of the dualling of the entire 40km length of the A465 which aims at improving safety and capacity of a key element of the Welsh strategic road network, as well as the Trans European Network. SNC-Lavalin's EDPM business has supported the Welsh Government for the last 30 years on a wide variety of major highways and infrastructure projects.

Local content and collaboration

As apprentices and graduates will be employed to contribute in the project's development, locally-based design teams with significant experience of similar programs in the region will bring their expertise to engage the wider community including local stakeholders, authorities and landowners. SNC-Lavalin will also draw on UK and international teams of specialists including expertise from partner TYPSA in Spain.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

