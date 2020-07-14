MONTREAL, July 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that its Atkins business in joint venture with Arup has been awarded a design consultancy contract by MTR Corporation Limited (MTRCL) for the Tung Chung Line Extension in Hong Kong.

The project involves a 1.3km underground extension of the Tung Chung Line to a new terminus station in Tung Chung West. An additional above ground station will also be provided between Sunny Bay and Tung Chung stations to serve the new development area in Tung Chung East on Lantau Island and strengthen the overall MTR network across Hong Kong.

The JV will be responsible for the detailed planning and design of the scheme as well as the preparation for tendering of the project, which includes complex interfaces with the existing operating railway.

"Having worked alongside MTRCL for over 40 years, Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway is very much part of our heritage in the region as we've grown alongside what is one of the world's best metro systems,'' said Philip Hoare, President of SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business. We now look forward to utilising the very latest in digital design, engineering and modern methods of construction to develop a critical line extension which will serve communities across North Lantau."

The Tung Chung Line extension to Tung Chung West and the new station at Tung Chung East will be constructed while the existing Tung Chung Line remains operational. Minimising any disruption for the rail service during the construction of the extension is a key challenge to the project. Sustainability of the design of the stations will also be a key area of focus while ensuring that they are fully integrated with the surrounding communities they are planned to serve.

The project ground breaking is expected to commence in 2023.

