MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, was awarded a design and engineering contract to replace the Shepard Broad Causeway bridge in south Florida. The project will provide multi-modal safety improvements, increase mobility, enhance hurricane evacuation capability and ease daily and seasonal congestion by replacing the aging bascule bridge with a bridge that meets current design standards and is consistent with United States Coast Guard (USCG) regulations.

"Our longstanding expertise in the transportation sector enables us to tailor our capabilities thereby helping our clients develop safer, more reliable, customer focused solutions that solve today's problems while also considering future demands," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

Under the multi-year contract, SNC-Lavalin will serve as the prime consultant on the project, providing the feasibility and environmental study, development of both concept plan and full design packages and construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services. The team will focus on minimizing project delays and ensuring schedule efficiency.

"Using innovative digital technology tools, such as rendering visualizations and digital twin 3D modeling, we help our clients fully explore all the conceptual design options," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "Our team has a comprehensive knowledge of Florida's goals, policies and initiatives and are well positioned to deliver a new bridge and accessible causeway that is safe, sustainable and will serve the community's needs for decades."

The Shepard Broad Causeway bridge plays a critical role in facilitating traffic between the beaches and mainland Miami-Dade County over the navigable Intracoastal Waterway. The Company has successfully delivered several similar Florida based projects including I-75 over the Caloosahatchee River, I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge over Tampa Bay, the Cortez Bridge over the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the I-4/Selmon Expressway Connector interchange.

