MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $30 million USD contract by Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc.("Coeur") (NYSE: CDE), to provide construction management services for the Plan of Operations, Amendment Number 11 ("POA 11") expansion project at Coeur's Rochester mine near Lovelock, Nevada. The contract commenced in fourth quarter 2020 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2022. This win is aligned with SNC-Lavalin's new strategy moving forward in the Services segment.

"SNC-Lavalin's Mining & Metallurgy strategic plan is gaining traction with this mandate. It is an example of the mining services work that our team is winning across our core geographies, including the United States of America. SNC-Lavalin and Coeur continue to foster a strong relationship that finds and executes services solutions to create world-class operations," said César Inostroza, Senior Vice-President, Mining & Metallurgy, SNC-Lavalin. "This award is a testament to the continued partnership between SNC-Lavalin and Coeur. It leverages our knowledge of the Rochester mine and engineering expertise from the previous phase of this project and expands our work in the US."

The POA 11 expansion project includes the construction of a new crushing plant, including a primary, secondary and tertiary crushing circuit (high pressure grinding rolls (HPGR)), a new heap leach pad (300,000,000 tons), a new Merrill Crowe process plant (13,750 gallons per minute), and upgrades to existing electrical utility system infrastructure, including a new substation and power distribution lines. This mandate is well aligned with our expertise in silver, gold and base metal project delivery as well as our commitment to delivering real value to our clients. SNC-Lavalin's offices in Reno, Nevada and Toronto, Ontario will continue to support the construction management phase of the project. In addition, a team based locally at the site will manage construction-related activities.

"The strong business partnership between Coeur and SNC-Lavalin will help ensure a robust project delivery for Rochester, paving the way for improved performance in the future." said Terrence F.D. Smith, Coeur's Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. "All of us at Coeur look forward to continue working with SNC-Lavalin as we advance this pivotal project."

Since approval of the initial Plan of Operation in 1986, the Rochester mine has undergone periodic mine plan amendments to support development projects and continued operations. The Plan of Operations, Amendment Number 11 ("POA 11") proposes another mine life extension, which is expected to maintain the current workforce and support full production activities at Rochester until 2033. Coeur's Rochester mine is located 100 miles northeast of Reno near Lovelock, Nevada. It is an open-pit mining operation that produces silver and gold. Mining methods include typical open-pit techniques where ore and waste rock are drilled, blasted, crushed, loaded and hauled to either leach pads (ore) or rock disposal sites.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

