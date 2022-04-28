MONTREAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC- Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded an Owners Engineering mandate from Transmission Developers for the Champlain Hudson Power Express project, a high voltage direct transmission (HVDC) line that will be deployed from Canada to the United States. In the services contract, SNC-Lavalin will provide the HVDC cable and converter station's technical oversight and design coordination.

"This opportunity to provide renewable energy to New York State supports our focus to grow our footprint in one of our core geographies, the U.S.," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "By contributing to helping the state meet its 2030 emission reduction targets, we are demonstrating our commitment and capabilities in delivering net zero solutions to the market and our client. The project will reduce GHG emissions by 37 million metric tons state-wide, the equivalent of taking over half a million cars off the road1."

The project consists of approximately 339 miles (545 km) of buried cable transmission line, of which more than half will be installed underwater and the remaining portion, underground. The transmission line will start from the Hertel Station in the province of Quebec, cross into the U.S. under Lake Champlain and then travel south to connect to converter stations in Astoria, Queens and New York City.

The carbon footprint reduction objective of this project emphasizes SNC-Lavalin's commitment to Net Zero targets and demonstrates the major role of the company in the electrification and decarbonization of economies worldwide.

"This solidifies SNC-Lavalin's position as a world leader in electricity networks, more specifically in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology in submarine and underground cables," added Dale Clarke, CEO, Engineering Services Canada, SNC-Lavalin. "This project will be executed directly by the Centre of Excellence in HVDC in Montreal, Canada. Through its in-depth knowledge of both the northeast U.S. market and the Quebec provincial power grid, the team is well equipped to serve our client in New York State while coordinating with major stakeholders like Hydro-Quebec, the New York ISO and New York Power Authority."

SNC-Lavalin's centre of excellence in HVDC located in Canada has been active in the field for half a century and has delivered landmark projects throughout the globe. SNC-Lavalin's extensive list of internationally delivered HVDC projects include the Western Area Transmission Line (WATL) project and the Lower Churchill project.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Source: New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)

