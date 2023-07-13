MONTREAL, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces it has received a transportation development general engineering consultant (GEC) services contract from Florida's Turnpike Enterprise. The Company will continue assisting Florida's user-financed transportation system in carrying out its five-year work program. The $85 million contract is a continuation of a 35-year relationship with the Enterprise that began in 1988.

"This win reflects continued confidence in the efficiency and excellence of our end-to-end services that span the entire transportation eco-system," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

Florida's Turnpike Enterprise is a business unit of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and manages 822 kilometers of limited access tolled roadway used by more than three million customers daily. Under the five-year contract, SNC-Lavalin will support toll facilities and transportation development, helping plan, design, finance, build, operate and maintain the turnpike system.

"For 35-years we've been their trusted partner, always pursuing new innovations, improving cost effectiveness, and ensuring value and quality of service to the traveling public," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, U.S., Latin America, Asia Pacific and Mining & Minerals, Atkins. "We are exceptionally honored and privileged to help usher in the new era of the digital enterprise future for the Enterprise."

SNC-Lavalin leverages intelligent mobility technology to turn data into insights through digital program/project management tools, predictive analytics and data visualizations, data governance and to strengthen resiliency, sustainability, and zero-emission vehicle infrastructure. Work to support SunTrax, Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and FDOT's transportation technology testing facility, will continue furthering advancements in connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV), improving safety and efficiency.

In addition to the Enterprise, the Company has held GEC and program management contracts providing similar services with multiple FDOT districts, Texas Department of Transportation's Central Texas Turnpike System, Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, North Texas Tollway Authority, Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority, Colorado High Performance Transportation Enterprise, North Carolina Turnpike Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York State.

