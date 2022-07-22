MONTREAL, July 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a contract to provide general engineering consulting (GEC) and construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The Company has been helping GDOT provide safe, reliable transportation infrastructure since 1973.

"Relationships are the cornerstone of our services and key to fully understanding our clients' goals and to selecting the right mix of consultancy, advisory and engineering expertise to support them," said Ian L. Edwards, President of SNC-Lavalin. "Our clients rely on us to bring sustainable solutions that deliver the results our clients demand and the changes their communities need to connect people and places."

As prime consultant, the Company will provide services to GDOT's Office of Alternative Delivery (OAD), for up to five years under an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract not to exceed $60 million. Technical support will include assisting in the implementation of design-build projects located in the northeast region of the state.

"Our team brings the resources and expertise of a global firm coupled with a strong local presence that has been delivering projects for GDOT for nearly four decades," said George Nash, CEO of Atkins North America. "Focusing on OAD's mission to efficiently deliver numerous transportation projects and programs, we will leverage our experience and innovation to help improve mobility for motorists and freight which impact Georgia's growing economy."

From tolling systems in the U.S. to smart motorways in the UK, SNC-Lavalin deploys global capabilities locally to provide innovative approaches on projects that benefit the transportation systems serving commuters worldwide.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]