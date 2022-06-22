MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a 6-year, $31 million contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to help improve resiliency, safety, travel times and trip reliability along the notoriously congested I-70 Mountain Corridor that leads to some of Colorado's most popular recreational destinations.

"Our transportation planning and design services work involves developing solutions that help our clients' meet their customers' needs," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "From initial feasibility studies and preliminary design to contract procurement and supervision of on-site delivery, our technical design teams work to address today's challenges while providing long-term solutions."

High-traffic volume along the highway has led to ever-increasing periods of slow traffic or gridlock. This section can also be significantly affected by adverse weather conditions. Major elements of the project include replacing deficient infrastructure, adding a lane to increase highway capacity and implementing curve safety modifications to improve travel speeds, sight distance and reduce crashes. In addition to addressing resiliency and rockfall in the canyon, the project will provide a frontage road connection to improve emergency access and mobility during severe weather and facilitate efficient freight movement.

"The I-70 Mountain Corridor is vital to commuters who live and work in the mountain communities and essential for freight and transit in western destinations," said George Nash, CEO of Atkins North America. "Leveraging our past experience on the recently completed Veterans Memorial Tunnels and Mountain Express Lanes projects, our team is well positioned to help CDOT create safer, more enjoyable travel with the successful completion of this project."

About SNC-Lavalin

