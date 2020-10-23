MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) was selected as prime consultant under a $20 million USD, five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide corridor planning and development services for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Under the contract, the Company will assist TxDOT in developing solutions that address current and future transportation needs for major corridors across the state.

The Company will provide professional services for the corridor development process, including analysis of existing transportation systems such as roadway, transit, freight, bicycle and pedestrian. Other tasks under this contract could include corridor feasibility analyses, relief route studies, multimodal analyses of current and future transportation needs, freight analyses, and various strategy development for state-, region- and district-wide projects.

"This is another important win for our North America business which continues to help improve and modernize transport infrastructure that is vital for regional communities and economies," said Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, Engineering, Design and Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "We look forward to adding to the tremendous work we've already carried out for TxDOT in support of their short- and long-term goals."

With a clear understanding of project assignment needs and success in developing innovative approaches and concepts, the Company has a proven history of delivering quality planning work products for TxDOT for more than 15 years. Most recent projects include the Interstate 69 System Statewide Corridor Planning, Texas Transportation Plan 2050, the State Loop 360 Improvement Corridor Feasibility Study, U.S. 82 Safety Improvement Feasibility Study, Interstate 45 Freight Corridor Plan and Statewide Freight Mobility Plan and Implementation.

"We will support TxDOT with critical data and studies for performance-based planning and programming to effectively implement the state's system-wide improvements," said George Nash, CEO, Atkins North America. "From insufficient traffic capacity to safety challenges, identifying and prioritizing improvements for these critical Texas corridors will make them safer for the surrounding communities, travelers and transporters."

