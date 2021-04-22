MONTREAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) has been awarded a three-year contract with two one-year extensions to provide a Transportation Asset Management System (TAMS) for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Under the contract, SNC-Lavalin's Data Transfer Solutions (DTS) business will provide services which include implementing the TAMS solution, software licensing and maintenance, and optional post-implementation support.

"SNC-Lavalin recognizes the pace of technological change and the need to support client needs with robust digital solutions. We are at the forefront of this revolution and will continue to harness disruptive potential of data and digital innovation to help clients automate their worlds, reduce their workload and organize their data through customized technology," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin.

Caltrans contracted the company in response to federal and state law mandates for transportation agencies to implement a transportation asset management plan. DTS will provide an enterprise asset management software solution to highlight new business intelligence visualization for data as well as geographic information and organizational uses to make informed, performance and data driven decisions.

"We understand Caltrans' need for a robust system that provides next-level tracking, reporting and transparency," said Allen Ibaugh, President, SNC-Lavalin's DTS business. "Providing a one-stop shop for visualization of state transportation assets, conditions, projects and performance metrics, we will deliver a cloud-based, integrated solution including VUEWorks®, the web-enabled integrated geographic information system for enterprise asset management. In addition, the Transportation Asset Management Decision Support tool (TAMSDT) will ensure Caltrans carries out its mission to provide a safe, and reliable transportation network that serves all the people and respects the environment."

The new technology will serve as a centralized asset information repository with tools to improve transportation asset management, project nomination, project prioritization, scoping, funding and decision support.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

