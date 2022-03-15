MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe St. Julian, former Principal Vice-President and General Manager at Bechtel, as the new President of Nuclear, starting April 1, 2022.

Mr. St. Julian brings 30 years of senior leadership experience with a diverse background in construction, project controls, project management, strategic planning and commercial management in the Nuclear sector in addition to the oil and gas, power, civil and government sectors. As of March 21st, Mr. St. Julian will begin working through a planned succession and detailed handover process with Sandy Taylor, the current President, who will be retiring in 2022, ensuring a smooth transition of the Nuclear operations, continuity of the business, and maintaining a continued focus on clients, projects and delivering on commitments. Based in Houston, Texas, Mr. St. Julian will report to Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, and join the Executive Committee.

"Joe has an exceptional track record of building businesses, delivering operational excellence and consistent predictable business results across a variety of global projects at a time when the need for sustainable energy solutions has never been more critical,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. ''He's a transformative leader with a unique skill set and I look forward to working with him to continue to drive our growth strategy forward of which the continued success of our global nuclear business is an integral component. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sandy Taylor for his invaluable contribution, during his eight-year tenure, to our organization and particularly for his leadership in shaping our successful Nuclear sector; I wish him a most enjoyable, well-deserved retirement and all the best for the future.''

As the new President of Nuclear, Mr. St. Julian will be responsible for continuing the successful expansion of the nuclear business in the U.S.–one of three core growth regions—and around the world. The Company's global business spans the entire nuclear life cycle, including consultancy, operations and maintenance, life extension, decommissioning and waste management and selective nuclear new builds across many geographies, as well as other non-power related nuclear solutions. Mr. St. Julian's oversight will also include the design and delivery of CANDU® reactors, the development of advanced fuel technologies for implementation in international markets and small modular reactor (SMR) support.

About Joe St. Julian

Mr. St. Julian joins SNC-Lavalin after over seventeen years with Bechtel where, over the years, he has worked on key projects for the U.S. Department of Energy to remediate and decommission nuclear facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and at the Waste Treatment Plant in Richland, Washington, a $16.8 billion nuclear waste processing facility. Prior to joining Bechtel,

he worked for companies such as The Shaw Group Inc. and H.B. Zachry Company.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kenyon College. He is a certified Six Sigma champion.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in three strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure and Nuclear, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

