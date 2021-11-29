MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed to provide a range of commercial services to Network Rail, the owner and operator of Britain's railway infrastructure.

The appointment to Network Rail's £45 million Commercial Services Framework will see SNC-Lavalin support operations in its Northwest and Central Region, which runs from London in the south through the midlands and the north-west of England. The region represents 24% of Britain's railways, with millions of passenger journeys made each year across a network which includes the West Coast Mainline, one of the busiest mixed-use passenger and freight railways in Europe.

"We pride ourselves on offering unique end-to-end services across the whole life-cycle of assets, helping our clients maximize value from the very start to the very end of their projects," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "This contract is a great example of how we support major infrastructure owners maintain and develop assets, ensuring that the end-user benefits from our ability to engineer cost effective outcomes at every level of the process."

Under a 5-year framework agreement, SNC-Lavalin will provide the following services to Network Rail:

Pre-Contract Procurement Management

Post-Contract Commercial Management

Cost Audit & Assurance

Claims Management

Cost Planning / Estimating

Strategic Partnering

"This is a wonderful opportunity to provide our extensive commercial services to Network Rail to support the running of a safe, reliable, efficient and growing railway which puts the passenger first." said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin.

SNC-Lavalin's place on the North West and Central Commercial Services Framework adds to a comprehensive portfolio of work in the UK which includes involvement in the East Coast Digital Program, High Speed 2, East West Rail and Transport for London's Lines Upgrade Program.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

