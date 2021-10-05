MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed by South East Water to lead its engineering, environmental and asset management investment program to meet the seventh Asset Management Period planned by the UK water industry (AMP7). The £60 M, five-year program will see SNC-Lavalin apply information-led services to reinforce South East Water's vision, build on its extensive experience in the water market and reinforce its strategic ambition to provide world class digital asset management services.

"Water supply, quality and resilience in a fast-changing world cannot be taken for granted," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "This is why clients across the globe value the experience and expertise we offer, as well as the latest innovations which are helping to transform the way water infrastructure is designed and built."

"It is essential that water companies provide a resilient and affordable service. We have committed to helping South East Water achieve this by providing industry leading consultancy support – drawing on the best talent across the industry – that will unlock our shared digital potential and create an innovative partnership with our client," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin.

South East Water will benefit from SNC-Lavalin's digital solutions including #Connect, a platform that enables collaboration with other utilities when planning work to minimize disruption to communities and ASSIST a cloud-based system designed to increase speed and quality of asset systems, data collection and automated report writing.

"SNC-Lavalin's appointment is the start of a new and exciting relationship which will help South East Water achieve its objectives for the current period and beyond, including delivering a resilient service for all that enhances both the environment and society. We, and our customers, will benefit from SNC-Lavalin's successful track record of delivering innovative solutions to the water industry's most complex problems, as well as learning best practice from its significant asset management expertise from industries like aviation and rail," said David Hinton, CEO at South East Water.

SNC-Lavalin will provide services across two major lots of South East Water's AMP7 program: Engineering, Environmental and Water Resources Delivery Services; and Asset Management, Hydraulic Modelling, Leakage and Program Assurance Services. Work has already begun with an initial contract duration of five years and the option to extend for up to three.

