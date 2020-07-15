MONTREAL, July 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that it has been named Strategic Delivery Partner to Thames Water, to deliver asset management, project management and technical assurance services to support the utility's transition to an 'intelligent client' model as part of the £9bn capital program.

The £20m, five-year contract will see the business' employees seconded into the asset management and capital delivery functions of Thames Water to advise on future work such as master planning, asset modelling, surveying, data generation and analysis, as well as delivering a range of business-critical strategic studies.

"Our work will involve supporting Thames Water across a breadth of disciplines, providing technical capabilities to the utility company during its transition to an 'intelligent client' delivery model, which involves the growth of their internal capabilities to increase control of decision making throughout the delivery process,'' said Philip Hoare, President Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. ''We look forward to working closely with Thames Water during the next five years to explore more sustainable ways of working and deliver value to the customers of the biggest water and wastewater utility in the UK."

"We are pleased to have SNC-Lavalin as part of our Engineering Delivery Partnership as we enhance our 'intelligent client' role within Thames Water. We have a challenging programme of work for the seventh Asset Management Period planned by the UK water industry (AMP7) and I am looking forward to the support Atkins will provide as Thames Water rises to that challenge," said Andy Dunn, Chief Scientist and Head of Engineering at Thames Water.

SNC-Lavalin's Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM) business delivers technical services for water and sewerage companies across the UK and abroad. As part of a professional services framework that runs until approximately 2030, the business is already providing engineering, commercial and environmental consultancy services to Thames Water, as part of their long-term strategy to tackle challenges including population growth and climate change, while ensuring bills remain affordable.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

