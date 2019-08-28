SNC-Lavalin appointed on major PMO contract on Australia's largest rail programme

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that it has secured a significant contract to provide Programme Management Office (PMO) services on the Inland Rail Programme, supporting global professional services company Turner & Townsend. It's the largest freight rail infrastructure project in Australia and a once-in-a-generation programme of infrastructure works connecting regional Australia to domestic and international markets.

SNC-Lavalin and Turner & Townsend, will undertake the PMO function for the entire duration of the Inland Rail Programme, covering all 13 of its packages of work including multiple Design & Construction contracts and a major Public-Private-Partnership. Supporting Turner & Townsend, SNC-Lavalin's role is to act as a trusted challenge partner to drive programme value through services that include assurance, controls, project support and systems provision/management/integration.

"This win represents a significant step forward in expanding our presence in Australia with a focus on growing a programme management offering within the transportation sector," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "This award is in line with our strategy for growing our consultancy, design, engineering and project management business around the world, in all the markets that we serve."

"By leveraging our local market knowledge and our global PMO capabilities, we're able to offer clients best in class project delivery services as Australia continues to invest in critical infrastructure," added Mr. Hoare.

Inland Rail is a 1,710 km freight line linking Melbourne and Brisbane via regional Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. The dedicated network will transform freight transportation between Melbourne and Brisbane, connecting Australia's farms, mines, cities and ports to global markets. It will support Australia's four richest farming regions; providing supply chain benefits and substantial cost savings for producers.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure.

Key facts on Inland Rail

1. Inland Rail is a 1,700km rail line that will complete the spine of the national freight rail network, offering less than 24-hour transit time between Melbourne to Brisbane with 98% reliability.

2. $9.3 billion (AUS) has been committed by the Australian Government for ARTC to develop and build Inland Rail. Additional funds will come from a partnership with the private sector.

3. 16,000 jobs will be created in Australia as a result of the project, with 700 ongoing jobs once Inland Rail is operational.

4. Inland Rail will boost Australia's GDP by $16 billion (AUS) over the 10-year delivery period and the first 50 years of operation.

5. Inland Rail is divided into 13 distinct projects - one project in Victoria, seven in New South Wales and five in Queensland. The longest project is Narromine to Narrabri at 307km long, with the shortest project, Gowrie to Helidon at 26km.

6. 70% (1,100km) of Inland Rail will use existing rail lines and corridors making the best possible use of previous investments and minimising the impact on the environment and community.

7. The first train is expected to run in 2025 - trains will have the ability to be double-stacked and up to 1,800m long - that's 18 lengths of a football field. Long double-stacked trains will significantly increase the payload of each train, making it more efficient, cost competitive and reducing carbon emissions.

8. It will take 262,000 tonnes of steel and 745,000 cubic metres of concrete to build it, equivalent to the steel in five Sydney Harbour Bridges and the concrete in over 12 Q1 Buildings (Australia's tallest building).

9.The largest diameter diesel freight tunnel in the Southern Hemisphere will be built through the steep terrain of the Toowoomba Range as part of the Gowrie to Helidon project in Queensland.

10. The project will remove +200,000 truck movements annually, increasing safety and capacity for freight and passenger services by reducing congestion.

