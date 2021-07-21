MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed by the Government of the United Kingdom as Net Zero and Life Cycle Replacement Program Delivery partner to ensure that over four million square feet of public sector office space meet enhanced sustainability standards as part of a major investment to accelerate its Net Zero agenda. The six-year contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of SNC-Lavalin's strategy to greater growth.

''I want to thank the UK Government for its confidence in SNC-Lavalin to deliver this important mandate to help tackle one of the toughest challenges of our time,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. ''We firmly believe that it is the work we are doing in partnership with our global clients—to help them achieve their Net Zero plans through the lifecycle of their assets using industry-leading methods and practices—that makes the greatest positive impact on building the sustainable communities of the future.''

SNC-Lavalin will provide the Government Property Agency with technical delivery services, including design, identification of decarbonisation interventions and priorities, as well as program and supply chain management.

"Engineering plays a critical role in helping attain the ambitious Net Zero targets that numerous governments around the world have established,'' said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "This appointment puts us at the forefront of the UK Government's Net Zero agenda and will see our experts pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology to help transform public sector office space."

"Delivering a better, greener portfolio of Government offices will not only reduce carbon emissions and operating costs, but also bring important investment across the UK as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,'' indicated Steven Boyd, CEO, Government Property Agency.

SNC-Lavalin's role with the UK Government Property Agency adds to a growing portfolio of Net Zero work advising public and private sector clients across the energy, infrastructure and transportation sectors. The Company recently launched its Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society with enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets, including a Routemap to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030. It has also published two reports, which examine the blueprint to achieve net zero carbon targets by 2050:

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 56127, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]

