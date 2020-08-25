MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) E. Alger, former CEO of leading US transportation contractor, The Lane Construction Corporation, as President, Infrastructure Projects, effective immediately.

Mr. Alger brings extensive experience in the US transportation and infrastructure sector, one of SNC-Lavalin's core markets, and key growth areas. During his 40-year tenure at The Lane Construction Corporation, including 18 years as President and CEO, Mr. Alger successfully delivered multiple $1-billion-plus mega projects as part of the company's successful expansion from a regional contractor in the American North-East to a nationwide provider. During his leadership, annual revenues increased six-fold to over US$2 billion.

As President of Infrastructure Projects, Mr. Alger will be responsible for continuing the successful run-down of the Company's LSTK projects, which are focused on several major Canadian transportation projects, and continuing to build SNC-Lavalin's pipeline of new business in the US. As part of that effort, he will be integral to the development and deployment of new contracting models that limit the risk associated with managing and delivering major projects.

"Bob brings a unique and highly valued skillset to SNC-Lavalin. He is at once a highly skilled engineer with a deep understanding of the full lifecycle of projects, and what makes them successful, and an accomplished senior executive who has built a successful business and knows the US market intimately," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "I look forward to working with Bob as we continue the transformation of SNC-Lavalin into a leading global engineering services firm. I would also like to thank Jonathan Wilkinson for his valuable contribution to our Infrastructure business and I wish him all the best as he moves on to a new role with another organization.''

About Robert E. Alger

Mr. Alger joined The Lane Construction Corporation in 1979 as a District Manager and was President and CEO from 2001 to 2019. He served as Chairman of The Lane Construction Corporation from July 2019 to June 2020. A leader in the US construction industry, he is a founder member of the Construction Industry Ethics and Compliance Initiative (CIECI) and the Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI). He also served as Chairman of the Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) and was President of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Construction Institute. In 2013, he was awarded the Outstanding Project and Leadership (OPAL) Award from the American Society of Civil Engineers. Mr. Alger currently serves as Chairman for Lane Power and Energy Solutions, and Partner and Executive Board Member at EnREVO industries LLC.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

