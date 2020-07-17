MONTREAL, July 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) and Kinova have signed a two-year collaboration agreement to deploy robotic solutions in the nuclear sector. The agreement builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, where in 2019 SNC-Lavalin engineers demonstrated how the Kinova® Gen 3 collaborative robot arm could be deployed into an inactive glovebox and complete a range of activities to facilitate nuclear decommissioning. SNC-Lavalin will become Kinova's exclusive integrator for their collaborative robots into operational gloveboxes at selected nuclear licensed sites. The collaboration aligns with SNCL Engineering Services strategy and wider portfolio of nuclear decommissioning and waste management solutions.

SNC-Lavalin has fully integrated Kinova's equipment into a certified, patent pending solution that enables safe deployment of the collaborative robot into almost any glovebox and other similar applications. The solutions developed are expected to prove deployable in the thousands of nuclear gloveboxes around the world, increasing operator safety and with potential to improve productivity.

"Removing hands from gloveboxes is a key challenge for the nuclear industry and we're proud to be helping drive change and improve safety, by integrating a solution from other industries to the nuclear industry," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "This work has the potential to reduce hand safety risks for manual workers on-site, as well as improving output and efficiency as we incorporate digital solutions and support remote working."

"Empowering humans through the use of robotics has always been at the centre of Kinova's philosophy; all workers should feel safe to carry out tasks in their work environment, above all in the nuclear and hazmat sectors," said François Boucher, Executive Vice President, Kinova. "This nuclear glovebox solution demonstrates perfectly Kinova's willingness to support, through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, global leaders like SNC-Lavalin and their Atkins business."

SNC-Lavalin has over 60 years of global nuclear expertise. In the UK, the Company applies a differentiated technology portfolio across major UK new build programmes such as Hinkley Point C, through asset management and waste management services to nuclear decommissioning for sites including Sellafield's Legacy Ponds, which it has supported for over a decade.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

About Kinova

Kinova is a global leader in professional robotics. Founded in 2006 in Boisbriand, Quebec, Canada, Kinova's mission was initially to empower individuals with upper-body limitations through the use of assistive robotics. Almost 15 years later, the company has evolved its product line to service new markets — helping researchers, medical professionals, governments, businesses and educational institutions achieve their innovation goals through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts. Today, with robotic technologies built up over more than a decade of inspired ingenuity, Kinova's dedication is to provide solutions to professionals in industries such as agrifood, healthcare, security, nuclear, hazmat and advanced manufacturing to go well beyond their ambitions.

