MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed alongside joint venture partners Jacobs to help develop the UK government's third Road Investment Strategy (RIS3) which runs from 2025-2030.

Working with National Highways - the government-owned organisation responsible for managing and improving England's highways and major roads - SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business and Jacobs – supported by PWC – will develop business and delivery plans, setting out the case for multi-billion-dollar investment across England's strategic road network.

The recommendations will look to improve road safety, capacity, quality and user experience, while also supporting National Highways' commitment to enabling economic growth and delivering net zero road maintenance and construction by 2040.

On completion, the work will inform the government's Department for Transport before it makes a final investment decision in late 2024, with the delivery of RIS3 starting in April 2025.

"The successful delivery of critical infrastructure requires strategic long-term planning and a focus on outcomes that benefit people, communities and businesses, while balancing the needs of the natural environment," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin.

"We're proud to be supporting the UK government in this regard, adding to a very strong portfolio of early advisory work for public sector clients across the world."

"England's major roads and highways are valuable national assets which require considered investment and maintenance," said Philip Hoare, SNC-Lavalin President of Engineering Services for the UK, Europe, Middle East, India and Canada.

"We now look forward to supporting National Highways shape the future of its road network, harnessing data, technology and decades of sector experience."

