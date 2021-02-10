Expands Steve Morriss role in continuous focus on growth

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce an expanded role for Steve Morriss – who has recently joined the company as President, Middle East and Asia Pacific – to include executive leadership of the Latin America region as well as the Mining & Metallurgy business globally. In addition, following the announcement of the strategic divestiture of the Oil & Gas business, Craig Muir, President, Resources, will be leaving the company at the end of March 2021. Effective immediately, Steve Morriss will take over executive leadership of the Resources Oil & Gas operations until closing of the sale to Kentech Corporate Holdings Limited, targeting closure in Q2 2021.

Craig Muir is working closely with Steve Morriss on a smooth handover to ensure continuity of the business and operations. The Resources Oil and Gas leadership will report to Steve Morriss with immediate effect, continuing to focus on our clients and delivering on our commitments.

"Steve's expanded role reflects the quality and depth of his experience in building businesses, and he is uniquely qualified to lead diverse regions – from Asia Pacific to the Middle East and now to Latin America. With the bulk of the Mining & Metallurgy operations in Latin America, he is also perfectly suited to oversee that business line while collaborating with the leadership in Canada and the US, where M&M also operates. Steve will focus on driving growth opportunities for SNC-Lavalin's diversified engineering services offering across the Company's high potential areas,'' said Ian L Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

"I would also like to thank Craig Muir for his leadership and tireless efforts over the past two years in de-risking Resources, transforming the Mining & Metallurgy operations into a Services business line, and refocusing and rightsizing the Oil & Gas business to a point where it increased external interest and became attractive for prospective buyers. This was a challenging task that was critical in driving our forward strategy to focus our efforts on growing our high potential core Engineering Services business," continued Ian L. Edwards.

