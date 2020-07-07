MONTREAL, July 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce today the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report: Transforming Society for Future Generations.

The report outlines the actions taken in 2019 by the organization as SNC-Lavalin transforms the way it operates and responds to climate change, population growth and other major risks and opportunities facing society. During 2019, SNC-Lavalin launched a Sustainability Policy Statement and updated its Sustainable Business Strategy, based on the United Nations' (UN) sustainability development goals.

"We are currently on a transformation journey, sustainability – in both our business and the projects we bring to life – must be at the centre of our culture and transformation. Our transformation started with our new strategic direction a short year ago and we are seeing new opportunities as we look to the rapidly evolving future. As designers, engineers, and project managers, we embody our values, including innovation and collaboration, to look ahead and assess how what we deliver as an organization will impact the future of society," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

"Every day we are working on projects that contribute to improving people's daily lives; projects related to infrastructure, clean sources of power, smart cities, and solutions during the ongoing pandemic such as agile, responsive healthcare facilities," Ian continued. "Our employees around the world contribute on a daily basis to how the world transforms, it's because of their efforts in designs and project management that we are able to have a positive impact on how society transforms, one that goes beyond individuals and beyond our organization."

SNC-Lavalin's Global Head of Sustainability, Sarah-Jane Stewart, commented, "Our Policy Statement, in conjunction with our Sustainable Business Strategy, demonstrates the Company's long-term commitment to sustainable development and the 2030 United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development. To align with our business strategy, we have focussed on three UN sustainability development goals as priorities – Affordable and Clean Energy; Sustainable Cities and Communities; and Climate Action, these are the goals that we believe are most important to SNC-Lavalin and where we can have the most immediate impact."

Read more on SNC-Lavalin sustainability achievements for 2019, and future plans in the full report.

