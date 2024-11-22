Snacks So Epic, They Deserve a Sequel: Upgrade to a Large and Enjoy a FREE Refill on Cineplex

Cineplex Offers More Snacking Value

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Your movie snacking experience just got extended with epic snacks that deserve a sequel! As Canada's leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex is excited to introduce its refill program, providing even more value to your experience while you enjoy your favourite movie snacks. Upgrade to a large popcorn or fountain drink in theatres nationwide to elevate your snacking to new lengths.

"A big part of enjoying a movie on the big screen are the snacks, so by offering our guests a free refill on their large popcorn and fountain drink, we ensure their favourite movie snack and drink doesn't run out and more can even be enjoyed on the way home," said Kevin Watts, Executive Vice President, Exhibition & Location Based Entertainment, Cineplex.

Upgrade to a large popcorn or fountain drink in-theatre or through Cineplex mobile ordering and visit the concession counter for one eligible refill same day, same visit. This offer is not applicable on delivery orders.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

