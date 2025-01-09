OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the public are invited to lace up their skates and enjoy the timeless wonder of the Rideau Hall skating rink this winter season. Tucked away on the grounds of Rideau Hall, the skating rink has hosted generations of skaters and shaped the culture of winter sports in Canada. Bundle up and come have some fun!

The Winter Pavilion, a restored heritage building, is available for visitors to warm up and lace up their skates.

The public is invited to visit the skating rink for free during the following hours:

January 10 to March 2, 2025 (weather permitting)

Monday – Friday, 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Last entry at 7:45 p.m.

– Last entry at Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Last entry at 7:45 p.m.

Full details are available on the Rideau Hall skating rink page.

Outdoor skating is a weather-dependent sport; please consult our website and social media platforms for up-to-date information on the status of the rink.

Also, don't miss our Winter Celebration on Saturday, February 1, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.! The grounds of Rideau Hall will become a winter playground, hosting over a dozen free activities, plus performances and a few surprises. This free outdoor event, open to people of all ages, is proudly presented as part of Winterlude.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]; Public information: [email protected]