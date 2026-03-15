OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As we observe International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to stand together against hatred and discrimination in any form.

Hostility toward Muslim communities, from online hate to harassment and even physical violence, is deeply troubling and unacceptable. This targeted discrimination harms our society and weakens the fabric of our diverse and inclusive nation.

As Canadians, we must continue to challenge harmful stereotypes and affirm the inherent dignity of every person. We thrive when we foster genuine connections in our neighborhoods, workplaces and schools, and when we are welcoming of all faiths and backgrounds.

Together, we can reject division and promote respect to strengthen Canada as a united, resilient nation for the future.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Governor General of Canada

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