Media Advisory - Governor General to preside over a presentation of Canadian honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall Français
News provided byGovernor General of Canada
Mar 17, 2026, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over a presentation of Canadian honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on March 19, 2026.
During this ceremony:
- One Companion (C.C.), six Officers (O.C.) and 25 Members (C.M.) will be invested into the Order of Canada;
- Two Meritorious Service Crosses (M.S.C.) and 23 Meritorious Service Medals (M.S.M.) will be presented as part of the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division); and
- One Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers will be presented.
List of honourees attending the ceremony
Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.
- Official photos of the ceremony will be made available upon request.
Related links:
- Learn more about the Order of Canada
- Learn more about the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division)
- Learn more about the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers
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SOURCE Governor General of Canada
Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]
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