OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will preside over a presentation of Canadian honours during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on March 19, 2026.

During this ceremony:

One Companion (C.C.), six Officers (O.C.) and 25 Members (C.M.) will be invested into the Order of Canada;

Two Meritorious Service Crosses (M.S.C.) and 23 Meritorious Service Medals (M.S.M.) will be presented as part of the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division); and

One Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers will be presented.

List of honourees attending the ceremony

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Official photos of the ceremony will be made available upon request.

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SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]