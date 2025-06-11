SmogStop Gets a Smarter Upgrade: Healthy Infrastructure re-launches enhanced Air-Quality Barrier with new streamlined design

HONEY BROOK, Pa., June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Healthy Infrastructure ('HI') announces the launch of a newly engineered air-quality barrier system that sets a new standard for cost-effective and sustainable infrastructure. Designed as a smarter alternative to traditional noise barriers, the upgraded system delivers both air quality improvement and noise mitigation, now with an optimized design that reduces material costs and simplifies installation.

As a member of EKHO Infrastructure Solutions, Healthy Infrastructure has become a leader in the development of forward-thinking, sustainable solutions for the transportation sector. This latest advancement reflects HI's commitment to innovation through design.

The new system integrates patented SmogStop technology into a double-walled transparent barrier that uses photocatalytic coating to break down pollutants in real time. What sets this version apart is a newly optimized baffle design and modular panel configuration that speeds up assembly while improving aerodynamic efficiency and performance. "The opportunity here was to reengineer the system to fit the realities of today's infrastructure demands," says Mark Murphy, Director of Healthy Infrastructure. "We've streamlined the structural components, resulting in faster installs, reduced raw materials, and lower overall system costs."

The enhanced SmogStop system enters the market at a critical time, as both the U.S. and Canada face increasing pressure to meet clean energy targets amid evolving transportation trends. With federal and regional governments advancing solar integration mandates and climate action plans, infrastructure solutions that double as environmental assets are more important than ever.

Traffic-related air pollution remains a leading contributor to poor urban air quality, particularly along busy corridors. Recent studies have found that children with asthma who live or attend school closer to major roadways experience significantly more asthma symptoms, healthcare use, and poorer asthma control. A recent CDC report has also linked proximity to high-traffic roadways with elevated risks of cardiovascular disease, reproductive complications, and premature mortality, further stating unequal exposure to traffic emissions are disproportionately impacting economically disadvantaged and minority populations.

SmogStop directly targets these issues by reducing vehicle emissions at their source. Installed along major roadways, the newly designed barrier system captures and breaks down harmful pollutants, helping to protect the health of adjacent communities, especially those facing the greatest environmental burdens.

Already tested in pilot projects, SmogStop not only improves urban and roadside air quality but offers municipalities and DOTs a viable alternative to conventional noise walls, especially in high-emission zones.

This latest launch reinforces HI's broader mission to accelerate the adoption of cleaner, smarter infrastructure across North America, with a focus on environmental performance and lifecycle value.

