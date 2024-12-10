Healthy Infrastructure Launches eSun Solar Noise Barriers, Blending Sound Control with Clean Energy Generation

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Healthy Infrastructure is excited to unveil eSun Solar Noise Barriers, custom-designed for highway noise walls. These advanced barriers are compatible with any traditional post-and-panel systems, reducing noise pollution while generating clean, renewable energy—redefining the role of noise barriers in infrastructure.

Through a partnership with Mitrex, North America's largest Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) manufacturer with over two decades of industry leadership, Healthy Infrastructure has developed a product that merges solar technology with noise reduction to support cleaner, smarter urban spaces. "We are excited to see the eSun Noise Barriers launching with our first test wall now in place," said Mark Murphy, Director at Healthy Infrastructure. "Together with Mitrex, we're bringing sustainable infrastructure to the forefront, offering solutions that actively support a quieter, healthier environment."

These barriers are powerful energy generators. A 197 kW eSun system can generate 160 MWh annually, enough to power 22 single-family homes or fully charge 1,600 electric vehicles. Beyond residential use, the generated power can support local transit hubs, EV charging stations, traffic signals, surveillance cameras, and other critical urban infrastructure. eSun barriers deliver renewable energy where it's needed most, benefiting the community directly.

Design Versatility and Aesthetic Appeal

With their architectural flair, eSun Solar Noise Barriers foster community engagement and can be customized with unique designs to match local architecture, integrating seamlessly into the aesthetic of any surrounding environment.

A Timely Solution for Growing Energy Demand

As U.S. solar power projects are projected to increase by 75% in the coming years, Healthy Infrastructure's solution arrives just in time to meet the country's growing demand for renewable energy sources. These barriers, engineered for highways, railways, and urban landscapes, offer a direct payback to communities through clean energy.

Healthy Infrastructure, along with its partner Mitrex, is at the forefront of sustainable infrastructure with the launch of eSun Solar Noise Barriers. This innovative solution combines form, function, and sustainability, making it an ideal choice for communities committed to reducing environmental impact and improving quality of life.

For more information about the eSun Solar Noise Barriers or to learn how they can benefit your next project, visit Healthy Infrastructure's website .

Stefanie Suglio, [email protected]