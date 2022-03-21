Enter our four new Photo Finish Silkscreen Primers which help not only perfect your makeup but help defend your skin. And who better to tell the story then 6 Inspiring Canadian creatives who embody the product's ethos in their own creative way.

"We had the opportunity to work with a talented group of Canadian story-tellers who are innovators in their chosen profession," said Susy Brown, Marketing Director, GTM Brands at the Estee Lauder Companies. "Each of our stars had unique skincare concerns. We showcased the primers on clean skin with and without makeup to illustrate both the skincare and makeup benefits of each formula."

"Infused with an innovative Silkscreen Complex, our new lineup of primers creates a breathable, silky barrier that perfects the canvas by smoothing and strengthening skin against damage from environmental aggressors like pollution and blue light, continues Brown"

The Canadian primer campaign will feature top local talent:

Tanya Kim

A prominent Canadian television personality and multimedia host/producer best known for her work on ETALK, CityTV, and "The Things Reality" YouTube channel, boasting 1.25+ million subscribers, where she interviews relevant and growing reality TV stars. Understanding the importance of giving back, Tanya is both a passionate animal advocate and champion for the arts, serving as an ambassador for the OSPCA and the Performing Arts In The Spotlight Fund, powered by Canada Helps. .

Killa Kels

Kels' is a Toronto-based DJ, influencer, and mother who is focused on empowering women in the industry. Kelsey has played in venues throughout North America and has most notably spun for the Toronto Raptors Jurassic Park during their NBA Championship in 2019.

Mademoiselle Jules

Julie is a wife, mother of three and lifestyle blogger from Montreal. When she's not jet-setting off to a new city or country for an event, she is cooking and hosting to spend time with family and friends.

Sarain Fox

Sarain is Anishinaabe from Batchawana First Nation. She is an activist, brand ambassador, artist, dancer, and storyteller. She is dedicated to amplifying the voices of the youth and her community and advocates for Indigenous representation

Yolanda Largie

The co-founder of Canadian Curvies, Yolanda is a plus-sized model and body neutrality advocate. Her goal is to empower women and create equal representation in the industry. She featured in Nordstrom's first-ever national Canadian marketing brand campaign celebrating the inclusive and welcoming spirit of Canadians through the lens of individuality and personal style.

Lucie Rheaume Gonzalez

Lucie, a Montreal Native wearing multiple hats, is at the head of two successful ventures; Girl Crush, a sustainable clothing company, and E-Influence, an online platform created to enhance marketing strategies. She also juggles her time between being a full-time content creator and a podcast host!

"Smashbox hopes to meet the versatile needs of the next generation," said Davis Factor, Founder and SVP of Global Creative at Smashbox Cosmetics. "Photo Finish Primer was born from the need for innovation – so we continue to innovate. Hybridization, skincare benefits – we're helping people express who they are with or without makeup."

"Art is only as strong as its canvas," said Lori Taylor Davis, Global Pro Lead Artist at Smashbox Cosmetics. "To be ingredient conscious is one thing, but we must ask ourselves, is it skin deep? I know we sigh at the phrase 'skinification of makeup,' but it isn't just jargon — it's the path moving beauty forward."

All four primers are infused with Silkscreen Complex that features a blend of ingredients—Antioxidants, Hyaluronic Acid, Probiotic Extract, Vitamins, and Algae—that help nourish, balance, and defend skin against damage from environmental aggressors like pollution and blue light.

Photo Finish Silkscreen Primers launch on Smashbox.ca, Sephora, Shoppers Drug Mart, TSC.ca in January 2022.

PHOTO FINISH CORRECT ANTI-REDNESS PRIMER

Primes to neutralize redness + defend skin

The anti-redness primer creates a breathable, lightweight barrier and it soothes stressed skin.

SKIN DEFENDED:

Hyaluronic acid delivered instant hydration

Algae calms & soothes

Rose + mushroom reduce the look of skin irritation

MAKEUP PERFECTED:

Green –toned primer instantly reduces redness with a satiny finish

Smooths + blurs imperfections & pores visibility

Helps makeup glide on + look better, longer.

PHOTO FINISH PRIMERIZER+ HYDRATING PRIMER

Primes for a dewy look + defends skin.

With triple hyaluronic acid + niacinamide, this primer creates a breathable lightweight barrier and gives you super hydration.

SKIN DEFENDED:

Triple HA & niacinamide deliver instant & 72-hour hydration

Replenishes the skin's moisture reservoir for a smooth, plump glow

MAKEUP PERFECTED:

Light-weight primer leaves skin immediately radiant

Smooths + blurs imperfections

Helps makeup glide on + look better, longer.

PHOTO FINISH ILLUMINATING GLOW PRIMER

Primes for a radiant look + defends skin.

This primer creates a breathable, lightweight barrier and it's packed with Vitamin C + passion fruit.

SKIN DEFENDED:

Hyaluronic acid hydrates & plumps skin for 48 hours

Packed with Vitamin C

Passion Fruit helps strengthen skin barrier

MAKEUP PERFECTED:

Finely milled pearls help to instantly brighten & illuminate for glowy skin.

Smooths + blurs imperfections

Helps makeup glide on + look better, longer.

PHOTO FINISH CONTROL MATTIFYING PRIMER

Primes for a matte look + defends skin.

This lightweight gel primer creates a breathable lightweight barrier and it contains witch hazel, salicylic acid + zinc.

SKIN DEFENDED:

With witch hazel, salicylic acid, and zinc, this primer helps control oil to keep skin looking matte without drying it out.

MAKEUP PERFECTED:

Shine-free look with a matte finish.

Smooths + blurs imperfections & pore visibility

Helps makeup glide on + look better, longer.

ABOUT DAVIS FACTOR

The great-grandson of cosmetic legend Max Factor, Davis Factor was raised in the family business. At the age of 10, a visit to the set of a Max Factor shoot left Davis intrigued with the creative process, from hair and makeup prep to styling and shooting. He received his first camera at 13 and began shooting everything that caught his eye. The passions that capture his imagination today were the source of inspiration at an early age: As a teenager, Davis felt right at home shooting celebrities behind the scenes using his family's products on beauty shoots.

His early experiences led Davis to the Art Center, where he honed in on his craft. After working fashion shoots in Paris, Davis landed his first job with Seventeen, shot at Industria SuperStudio in New York. The creative atmosphere of the shoot prompted an epiphany: Davis realized that he wanted to create a comparable space in his hometown of Los Angeles. In 1990, Smashbox Studios was born.

A Warhol-esque environment, Smashbox Studios offered a space where artists could create and feel at home. Davis went on to find a modeling agency, beauty agency, and ultimately Smashbox Cosmetics. Through his dedication to art and creative expression, Davis has become a leader in turning Los Angeles into an epicenter of photography.

His work has appeared in Allure, Esquire, L'uomo Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Italian Vogue and Vanity Fair. Davis has created advertising campaigns for Smashbox Cosmetics, Maybelline, Pepsi, American Express, Guess, Candies, and Mercedes-Benz amongst others.

Davis now serves as head of Global Creative for Smashbox Cosmetics. He is currently working on his first book and show with Fahey Klien, which will provide a glimpse into his journey as a photographer, entrepreneur, and creative pioneer.

ABOUT LORI TAYLOR DAVIS , GLOBAL PRO LEAD ARTIST

For 20+ years, makeup artist Lori Taylor Davis has been turning heads with her beachy, bronzy signature look. "It's perfected, glowy skin," says Taylor Davis. "A little of this. A little of that. I don't overthink it."

This California-casual cool girl draws inspo from her beloved hometown of L.A., where hyper-creative culture collides with breathtaking natural beauty. Mix that with an early affinity for her grandmother's vanity table—a playground of blush, lashes and wigs—and you'll understand why the "beauty junkie" gene runs deep in Taylor Davis's DNA.

Taylor Davis serves as the Global Pro Artist Lead for the camera-ready Smashbox Cosmetics, which was also born and bred in L.A. When she's not forecasting the latest beauty trends, Taylor Davis is sharing her timeless tips through Facebook Live, on-air at HSN and behind the scenes at the MTV Video Music Awards.



Taylor Davis has worked with everyone from Sandra Bullock and Bruno Mars to Rosario Dawson and Paris Hilton. Her work and go-to glam hacks have been featured around the world in WWD, Elle, More and Brides magazines. She's appeared on "Extra," "Good Day LA," and—no joke—was even asked to put lipstick on a live llama (who, thanks to Taylor Davis, finally found her perfect nude).

ABOUT SMASHBOX COSMETICS:

"Everything carries out of the studio into reality." – Davis Factor

Born in a Los Angeles photo studio in 1990 by acclaimed photographer Davis Factor, Smashbox very quickly became a creative hub for world-class photographers, actors, models and musicians. The creative energy on set showed no signs of slowing down – except when the team had to stop for makeup touch ups.

In 1996, Davis created Photo Finish, our original long-lasting primer. Now a cult-favorite, it was made to withstand any type of light, camera, continuous movement, and work hard all day to keep makeup looking better, longer. In 2000, Smashbox Cosmetics was officially born.

Today, we go beyond the studio to create high performance, cruelty-free color cosmetics, which are developed, tested, and vetted by our hard-working crew – all made to keep up with anything life throws at you.

Additional information may be found at smashbox.ca | Instagram: @smashboxcanada

