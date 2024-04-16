SAINT-GEORGES, QC, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Manac Inc. ("Manac"), a leading North American manufacturer of specialty trailers, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking smart trailer solution, SmartHorizonTM. Developed in collaboration with ZF Group, SmartHorizon represents a new era of connectivity, versatility, and innovation in the transportation industry.

Versatile Connectivity to Third-Party Accessories

SmartHorizon is not just a smart trailer; it's a connected ecosystem. Post this

SmartHorizon is not just a smart trailer; it's a connected ecosystem. With its advanced telematics and integrated sensors, SmartHorizon opens the door to seamless communication between the trailer and various third-party accessories. Whether it's cargo monitoring systems, tire pressure sensors, or temperature control devices, SmartHorizon ensures compatibility and real-time data exchange. Fleet managers can now optimize operations, enhance safety, and reduce downtime by integrating their preferred accessories effortlessly.

Infinite Possibilities Await

The name "SmartHorizon" reflects the limitless potential this solution offers:

Data-Driven Decision Making: SmartHorizon collects and analyzes data on cargo weight, location, and status. Fleet managers can make informed decisions based on real-time insights, leading to better resource allocation and cost savings. Predictive Maintenance: Thanks to its predictive maintenance capabilities, SmartHorizon alerts operators about potential issues before they escalate. Imagine reducing unplanned breakdowns and maximizing uptime. Customizable Interfaces: SmartHorizon's user-friendly interface allows fleet managers to tailor the system to their specific needs. Whether it's adjusting settings, setting alerts, or integrating new accessories, the possibilities are endless. Eco-Friendly Features: SmartHorizon promotes sustainability by optimizing fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and minimizing waste.

Industry Leaders Join Forces

Manac's partnership with ZF, a global leader in vehicle technologies, ensures that SmartHorizon is backed by cutting-edge expertise. ZF's contribution to the project includes their SCALAR fleet orchestration platform, SCALAR EVO Cast telematics hardware and intelligent ABS system (iABS).

"We're excited to partner with Manac to take trailer technology to the next level," said Benjamin Brown, Vice President Key Account Management, Head of Trailer & Digital Sales, ZF Group. "ZF and Manac are committed to offering high quality products and services and share a common vision to simplify the trailer telematics user experience for our valued fleet customers."

Together, Manac and ZF are redefining what's possible in trailer technology. SmartHorizon is more than a smart trailer; it's a vision of the future.

For more information, visit SmartHorizon Trailer Telematics | Manac

About Manac

Manac Inc. is a leading manufacturer of specialty trailers, serving the transportation industry since 1966. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Manac continues to shape the future of transportation.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. With a focus on sustainability and connectivity, ZF drives progress across various industries.

With some 168,700 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €46.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. The company operates 162 production locations in 31 countries.

For further press information, visit: www.zf.com

Press Contacts: Mylene Rajotte, Director of Marketing, Manac Inc.: [email protected] // Ashley Van Horn, Communications Manager, ZF North America: (734) 737-8872, [email protected]

SOURCE Manac Inc.