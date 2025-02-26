Most Decorated HubSpot Agency Wins Prestigious Award for Third Time After Expanding Technical Capabilities with Globalia Acquisition

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- SmartBug Media®— HubSpot's most decorated Elite Partner in the world and the digital agency of choice for organizations looking to create resilient growth across the entire customer lifecycle — today announced that it has been named HubSpot's 2024 North American Partner of the Year. This award highlights SmartBug's continued evolution and leadership within the HubSpot partner ecosystem. SmartBug has been named HubSpot's Partner of the Year three times in the last seven years.

SmartBug earned the 2024 North American Partner of the Year award as the top-performing Solutions Partner in the region. HubSpot customers get the most value when they use the entire platform, and SmartBug enables them to do so, bringing expertise across Marketing, Sales, Service, Content and Operations Hub to drive success.

"This achievement underscores our ability to deliver solutions across the entire customer lifecycle and through the entire HubSpot platform," CEO Ryan Malone said. "Our team demonstrates success working with complex clients across industries to improve their marketing, sales, service and operations — supporting everything from HIPAA-compliant implementations to EHR, ERP and CRM integrations."

SmartBug has a successful HubSpot partnership history, from being one of the earliest partners to winning the Global HubSpot Partner of the Year award in 2018 to being named one of a select group of Elite Partners. Winning the North American Partner of the Year award for the third time not only cements the agency as a HubSpot leader but also sets its legacy as a trusted partner across industries. The world's most decorated HubSpot digital agency has also won 15 HubSpot Impact Awards and more than 200 awards for client work, earned multiple HubSpot Solutions Partner certifications and has served on its North America Partner Advisory Council for several years.

Angela O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot said, "SmartBug has had an incredible impact on their customers' success. The entire HubSpot community congratulates SmartBug and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."

As HubSpot adoption grows, businesses need an agency that can help them unlock the platform's full potential. Being named Partner of the Year is the cherry on top of a year that saw SmartBug finalize its integration of Globalia, a Canadian marketing agency acquired in 2023, to create one of the world's largest HubSpot partners. The combined team brings together deep technical platform expertise and proven strategic consulting, giving businesses both the technical foundation and strategic guidance needed to transform their CRM investment into real results.

"We are starting to see the fruits of our Globalia acquisition as we can combine best-of-breed technical, strategic, and execution capabilities to even the most complex customers — while at the same time creating our own intellectual property in AI and operations to differentiate ourselves in the market and provide lasting customer value," Malone said.

SmartBug's expertise spans all HubSpot hubs, enabling robust, personalized solutions for every stage of the customer journey. With eight accreditations, including the newest Content Experience Accreditation, SmartBug offers end-to-end solutions for mid-sized to enterprise-level businesses in equal measure — backed by deep knowledge and proven success. A team of 19 certified HubSpot trainers equips clients with the tools to optimize the CRM, empowering businesses to achieve measurable results.

