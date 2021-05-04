Starting in 2015, Montreal underwent a major transformation under the banner of the Smart Digital City initiative, involving extensive modernization of technological infrastructure and business practices. As part of the process of updating their operations, the city launched a tender procurement process to identify a digital platform that would allow them to manage their programs and project portfolios - which account for a budget of around $2 billion annually - in a more effective and integrated way. On April 21st, it was announced that Montreal selected Aïdi following the tender process.

The Aïdi software will allow the City of Montreal to centralize all the information of their projects. The integrated, easy-to-use interface will standardize internal processes according to best practices, while promoting positive collaboration between different units and stakeholders. The addition of Aïdi will have a direct positive impact on the citizens of Montreal, especially in the area of roadwork construction.

Developed by Montreal-based digital development firm Osedea, Aïdi is a highly specialized, flexible, and intuitive software platform that caters exclusively to teams managing multiple (often complex) construction projects. Following in the footsteps of the Société québécoise des infrastructures and the City of Longueuil, who have also recently chosen Aïdi to help them oversee their construction projects, this is the third major contract won by Aïdi in 2021 so far.

About Aïdi and Osedea

Osedea is a digital solution development firm in Montreal. The company's innovative approach to technology and corporate culture positions it ahead of the curve in all endeavours - including the creation of Aïdi in 2015. Aïdi is an online construction project management platform designed to make the tasks undertaken by public and private owners easier.

SOURCE Osedea

For further information: please contact Thierry Marcoux: [email protected] | (438) 499-0662