Smart & Biggar, Canada's leading IP agency firm, to join IPH

Strategic transaction creates international IP powerhouse from Canada to Asia Pacific

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Smart & Biggar, Canada's leading IP agency firm, today announced that they have reached an agreement to join IPH Limited's group of leading international IP firms.

By joining the IPH group, Smart & Biggar will gain access to a network of intellectual property expertise across 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as significant resources to invest in enhancing the way the firm delivers IP services to clients in Canada. As part of the agreement, IPH will acquire the IP agency practice of Smart & Biggar which will have an interest in the legal practice of Smart & Biggar as permitted by Canadian regulation. This represents IPH's first acquisition outside of the Asia-Pacific region.

"At Smart & Biggar, we have the honour of working with many of Canada's and the world's most important innovators and brand owners, many of whom have entrusted us with protecting, enforcing and commercializing their IP rights for over a century" said Smart & Biggar Managing Partner, Matthew Zischka. "Joining the IPH group will supercharge our service offering and enable future investment and growth of our Canadian business. We look forward to continuing to help clients in Canada and around the world safeguard and leverage their IP and technological assets."

The new entities will continue to operate under the existing Smart & Biggar brand following completion of the transaction, which is anticipated to occur in September 2022. "We are excited to welcome the Smart & Biggar team to IPH," said IPH Managing Director & CEO, Dr. Andrew Blattman. "Smart & Biggar's practitioners and employees are of the highest quality and the firm has an outstanding international reputation as a leading IP firm in Canada. The Australian and Canadian IP markets are very similar, and together we will be well positioned to provide clients with a comprehensive IP service offering with an international reach, while offering strong career development opportunities for our people."

About IPH Limited

IPH is the Asia Pacific's leading intellectual property services group, comprising a network of member firms working in eight IP jurisdictions and servicing more than 25 countries. The group includes leading IP firms AJ Park, Griffith Hack, Pizzeys and Spruson & Ferguson and online IP services provider Applied Marks. IPH employs more than 900 people working in Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand

About Smart & Biggar

Smart & Biggar is widely recognized as Canada's leading intellectual property firm, with offices in Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. We are leaders in intellectual property and have been serving clients for over a century.

SOURCE IPH Limited

For further information: Smart & Biggar: [email protected]; IPH Limited: [email protected]