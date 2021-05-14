Small Pharma Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer, Small Pharma Inc. ("Small Pharma" or "the Company") (TSXV: DMT), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Small Pharma to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:DMT)

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets. For more information visit https://www.smallpharma.co.uk/.

