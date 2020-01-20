Small Business in the Digital Era: New Visa Canada Report Finds Large Gap between Consumer Needs and What Small and Medium Sized Businesses are Offering

Canadians are increasingly looking to shop online – but less than one third of small and medium sized businesses conduct business there

The report shares key insights and actionable tips for how to build and promote a website, market a business online, and set up digital payments – so small business owners can quickly digitize and avoid common pitfalls

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Visa (NYSE: V) and a group of key industry organizations today announced Digital Transformations of Small and Medium Size Businesses: The Future of Commerce, a look at the opportunities and challenges Canadian small and medium size business (SMB) owners face in an increasingly digital world. The report provides a snapshot of how SMBs can capture revenue opportunities and move to more technology-focused processes. Developed with leading SMB advocates, the report also offers actionable tips for technology and digital upgrades that business owners can easily implement to grow their businesses.

"As consumer expectations are evolving, it is critical that small and medium size businesses evolve with them," said Brian Weiner, vice president, head of product, Visa Canada. "At Visa, our goal is to help businesses understand and navigate the complexities of today's consumer, and adopt digital processes to stay competitive."

Digital Opportunity for SMBs

According to the report, consumer purchasing behaviour is driven in part by websites and online experiences:

Consumer behaviour is changing: 90% of consumers say they are motivated to shop at a business if they have an easy to use website. 87% of consumers also think it is important to support local businesses, providing a great opportunity for SMBs to further engage with consumers.

Digital Payments Improve Profitability

One immediate way for SMBs to seize a revenue opportunity may be by digitizing the checkout process:

Consumers prefer card: 85% of consumers surveyed rank a digital payment method, such as paying with a card or wire transfer, as their number one preferred payment option. But only 52% of SMBs prefer to accept digital payments, despite the potential financial benefits.

Offers & Loyalty are a must

Businesses are aware that rewards drive consumer preference and digital programs can offer instant value and gratification:

Consumers enjoy digital rewards: 78% of consumers are more likely to choose a business that offers a loyalty program, and 89% of consumers prefer a digital loyalty program compared to a paper-based stamp or punch card.

"While more than 80% of consumers surveyed say digital beneﬁts motivate them to shop at a business, businesses are still underutilizing these preferred digital channels," continued Weiner. "With this report, Visa is sharing actionable ways SMBs can bridge the gap between consumer expectations and their current offerings, resulting in untapped profit and growth in this digital revolution."

Visa provides digital tools and technologies that SMBs can use to help grow their businesses. Visa further helps accelerate entrepreneurship through initiatives like She's Next, Empowered by Visa, which connects women small business owners with Visa's network and partners to help them fund, run and grow their businesses.

About the Digital Transformation of SMBs

The Digital Transformations of SMBs report is an independent study commissioned by Visa in collaboration with a consortium of trade associations, technology providers, financial institutions and researchers to help bridge the gap between consumer expectations and current SMB offerings.

To download the Digital Transformation of SMBs: The Future of Commerce report and learn how to begin growing your business, visit visa.ca/digitaltransformation.

Methodology

Maru/Matchbox, a global consumer intelligence firm, surveyed 225 businesses that represent business payment decision makers and 2,000 consumers in 2019 to form the Maru/Matchbox 2019 Small Business and Consumer Surveys. ESI ThoughtLab, a leading economics consultancy firm, collaborated with Visa to develop equations that enable the cost analysis to realize the impact of digital versus non-digital payments.

1 8 The potential increase in revenue from acceptance of digital payments was calculated based on the experience of firms that recently began to accept (within the last 5 years) digital payments and that have been in operation for more than 5 years. Fifty-five firms met these criteria. Please see the Methodology for additional details.

